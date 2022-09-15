Where to pay your respects to slain Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.

After the service, the funeral procession will begin at approximately 4 p.m. and will go from the church to Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. The route is expected to be Dallas Highway to Barrett Parkway to Macland Road.

Those wishing to watch the procession are asked to go to the intersection of Dallas Highway and Poplar Springs, near Lost Mountain Baptist Church.

Ervin met his future wife while attending East Paulding High School, according to his online obituary. The two graduated in 2002. Ten years later, Ervin began his service with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi, and daughters Mayleigh and Kourtlee, all of Dallas, along with three siblings and their families. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family members.

