Where to pay your respects to slain Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.

Marietta residents Bobbie King, left, and Kathy Klimaitis hold a U.S. flag during a procession for Deputy Jonathan Koleski on Chastain Road Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Kennesaw. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Koleski, alongside Marshall Samual Ervin Jr, was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday.(Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

For the second straight day, heartbroken friends and loved ones with gather with representatives of metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies to say goodbye to a fallen officer.

The funeral for Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. is at 2 p.m. today at West Ridge Church, 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway in Dallas. Visitation begins at noon.

Ervin, 38, was one of two deputies shot to death Sept. 8 while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, hundreds attended the funeral for Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski, who was buried at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

Ervin’s service will be streamed on the church’s website as well as on the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page.

After the service, the funeral procession will begin at approximately 4 p.m. and will go from the church to Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. The route is expected to be Dallas Highway to Barrett Parkway to Macland Road.

Those wishing to watch the procession are asked to go to the intersection of Dallas Highway and Poplar Springs, near Lost Mountain Baptist Church.

Ervin met his future wife while attending East Paulding High School, according to his online obituary. The two graduated in 2002. Ten years later, Ervin began his service with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi, and daughters Mayleigh and Kourtlee, all of Dallas, along with three siblings and their families. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family members.

