Slain Cobb County deputies remembered as heroes

The events of Sept. 11, 2001, prompted Koleski to join the U.S. Army as a 21-year-old. The Florida native would then serve three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to his online obituary. Koleski was part of the 101st Airborne Division from 2004 to 2007. During his tour with the 2nd Battalion 506th Infantry Regiment in Iraq in 2006, he earned the Combat Action Badge, given to soldiers who engage or are engaged by the enemy.

After returning home from overseas, he joined the Georgia National Guard.

In 2007, Koleski joined the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, where he served until his death.

“Jon was a Godly man who loved his family — he was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, and a friend to many,” his obituary states. “He loved the outdoors. He was an animal lover and an adventurous foodie as well as an avid runner and was well known for his participation in many 5k runs around metro Atlanta.”

In addition to his wife of four years, Koleski is survived by his mother, four siblings and several other relatives.

The funeral for Koleski will be held at noon Wednesday at NorthStar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road, Kennesaw. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton with military honors.

“It’s just left a deep scar on my family and there’s a void that will never be fulfilled,” his sister told Channel 2 Action News. “He was stolen from us.”

Combined Shape Caption Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department) Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Combined Shape Caption Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department) Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Marshall Samual Ervin Jr.

While attending East Paulding High School, Ervin met his future wife, according to his online obituary. The two graduated in 2002.

Ten years later, Ervin began his service with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

“His passions included playing his guitar, fishing and most of all spending time with his daughters who were his everything,” his obituary states. “He was a loving husband and father who will truly be missed.”

A local softball league organized a fundraiser to cover costs for Ervin’s daughters.

“With the Ervin family dealing with the unimaginable right now, let’s take one thing off their plate and support the girl’s softball endeavors for years to come,” the fundraiser stated. More than $3,000 was raised before the fundraiser was ended.

Combined Shape Caption September 12, 2022 Atlanta: A memorial of two patrol cars was parked with flowers and notes served as a reminder of the tragedy last week of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Combined Shape Caption September 12, 2022 Atlanta: A memorial of two patrol cars was parked with flowers and notes served as a reminder of the tragedy last week of two Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com) Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Ervin is survived by his wife, Jodi, and daughters Mayleigh and Kourtlee, all of Dallas, along with three siblings and their families. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The funeral for Ervin is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested donations be made in his honor to Truth In Nature at truthinnature.org/donate and select the Dallas, Georgia chapter.

The Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation has established a fund to assist the families of the deputies. Donations are being accepted online on the foundation’s website. A GoFundMe page was also created for the Koleski family.

A public memorial for the two deputies is located at the sheriff’s office visitation center located at 1877 County Services Parkway in Marietta. On Monday, flowers and notes were left on the patrol cars.