Wheelchair-bound man attacked during break-in at East Point home, police say

A man confined to a wheelchair was attacked Thursday morning by two suspects who broke into his East Point home, police said.

Officials said they were able to identify one of the two men accused in the incident. Troy Gonzales was arrested later in the day on a warrant out of Henry County, jail records show.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of Castlewood Street, just south of Langford Parkway and next to Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School. The 67-year-old victim, who is wheelchair bound, was found on the floor, police said.