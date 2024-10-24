Crime & Public Safety

Wheelchair-bound man attacked during break-in at East Point home, police say

The home invasion happened Thursday morning at a home on Castlewood Street, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

By
1 hour ago

A man confined to a wheelchair was attacked Thursday morning by two suspects who broke into his East Point home, police said.

Officials said they were able to identify one of the two men accused in the incident. Troy Gonzales was arrested later in the day on a warrant out of Henry County, jail records show.

Shortly after 7 a.m., officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of Castlewood Street, just south of Langford Parkway and next to Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School. The 67-year-old victim, who is wheelchair bound, was found on the floor, police said.

Authorities learned that the victim was in the bathroom when the suspects allegedly broke in by kicking open the front door. The victim was then thrown from his wheelchair into the living room area, police said.

One of the men pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded valuable items, according to a news release. Police did not disclose if any items were stolen from the home.

The victim reported that he was then kicked and punched by the suspects before they left the location in a black vehicle, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Crisp at jcrisp@eastpointcity.org or at 404-559-6370.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

