What happened in the Young Thug trial this week

“It’s a way for the state to get in all these interviews that otherwise would be inadmissible,” attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez said.

“Normally, you can’t just get up there and start playing what people have said before because that’s hearsay, but if they don’t remember or if they say something in contradiction to, that’s how you get it in,” Chadha Jimenez said.

Chadha Jimenez, who was previously involved in the case, said the state has to do “some acrobatics” to be able to play the interviews in front of the jury. While introducing each interview, Deputy DA Simone Hylton has said the state is introducing that evidence as a prior inconsistent statement of Copeland.

Former prosecutor Stewart Bratcher thinks the state is hoping to impeach Copeland by playing the interviews and showing what “he’s saying on the witness stand now isn’t true and here’s proof of it because closer in time to the event he said something different.”

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Defense attorney Manny Arora said the process is taking so long because every time Copeland denied saying something or didn’t recall, the state had to read it into the record before playing the interview.

“It’s slow and time consuming,” said Arora, who feels the state did not properly prepare Copeland.

Whether it works or not is an open question. All week, Copeland has testified he lied to police. Bratcher said prosecutors will have to argue that what he is saying on the videos is true and corroborate it with other witnesses or evidence.

It will be up to the jury to decide which version they believe.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Here are some other highlights from the week of trial:

Copeland takes center stage

Copeland — who is also known as Woody — may have been a reluctant witness on the stand but found ways to draw attention to himself outside the courtroom.

Copeland this week released a song, “I Don’t Recall,” spoofing his faulty memory. He posted pictures on social media with Judge Ural Glanville’s court reporter. The two build a rapport while Glanville was still on the case and Copeland testified over several days.

While waiting to testify, Copeland also went on Instagram live from the Fulton County Courthouse.

Quotable Woody

Over several days on the stand, Copeland has delivered a number of memorable lines.

When asked why he fired shots into the air during a particular incident, Copeland denied it.

“I love God too much to be shooting at him,” he said.

Throughout his testimony, Copeland has said that he tried to make police believe everything he said was true. Copeland said one police investigator had a squirrel-sized brain and that he could tell the detective anything because “he’d go for it.”

In regards to lying, Copeland said, “I was raised to lie to the police.”

As Fulton Judge Paige Reese Whitaker dismissed Copeland one day and told to return by 9 a.m. the next morning, Copeland asked if he could come in later, “I don’t get no sleep Judge.” His request was denied.

His most iconic line continues to be “I don’t recall,” which he said hundreds of times throughout the week.

Attorney suspended

Copeland’s attorney, Jonathan Melnick, was suspended for six months by the Georgia Supreme Court due to his unrelated representation in a Rockdale County case.

Proceedings were halted Tuesday to allow Judge Whitaker to find Copeland a lawyer through the public defender’s office.

Upcoming schedule

Whitaker told jurors they will be off all next week (Aug. 19-23); Aug. 29 and 30; Labor Day; Veterans Day; Nov. 27-29; Dec. 23-Jan. 1. She hopes to be done with the case by Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Attorneys will work next week on outstanding motions and issues.