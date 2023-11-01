WATCH | Suspects sought in armed robbery at downtown Atlanta apartment

Police said they are now trying to identify the suspects tied to the Oct. 15 incident.

Officers were called to The Legacy at Centennial apartments on Luckie Street around 12:40 a.m. on reports of the robbery. The preliminary investigation indicates that four people forced their way into an apartment and robbed the victim at gunpoint, according to police.

Officials did not say what the suspects took from the victim.

Surveillance footage from inside the complex captured two suspects walking up to the victim’s door. One of the suspects appears to be talking with someone on the phone while knocking on the door.

After about a minute, the victim comes to the door and the two suspects appear to try to force their way into the unit. A third suspect then joins and helps them push in the door, the video reveals. A fourth suspect is then seen walking into the apartment once the other suspects have already entered.

Anyone with information on the suspects seen in the footage is asked to contact Atlanta police at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.