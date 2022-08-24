WATCH: Police arrest man accused of shooting toddler near SW Atlanta barbershop

The investigation began after the 3-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was shot in the head as he and his father left Off The Hook barbershop on Peters Street in their car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

As the father and son traveled south on Peters Street, a Kia performed a U-turn after passing their car and began following them, police said. The Kia pulled alongside their car on the passenger side and someone inside opened fire at an intersection.

The father estimated the suspect fired five shots before he pulled away and drove to a fire station, according to the incident report. Three 9mm shell casings were recovered.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and was considered stable in the hours after the shooting, but police did not provide an update on his condition Wednesday.

Police did not share any further information about the circumstances around the shooting or say why Wright was pulled over Friday. According to jail records, he is also charged with three counts of committing offenses listed in Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act with the intent to gain membership or increase his status in a criminal street gang.