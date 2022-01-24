WATCH: Man struck by suspected drunken driver in Ponce de Leon parking lot

Whitmire’s body was completely under the vehicle right next to its left-side tires.

The driver stopped, as there was nowhere to turn, which allowed just enough time for Whitmire to roll out from behind the vehicle before the driver started to reverse. Whitmire wrote on GoFundMe that “adrenaline allowed me to roll out the way.”

Whitmire had injuries to his left shoulder, right knee and a hematoma to the back of the head and was taken to the hospital, according to the police incident report.

The driver then struck a third vehicle twice before eventually exiting the parking lot over what appeared to be large stairs.

“I am mobile, however, my leg received an injury that doesn’t allow me to work until fully healed, which is undetermined at this time given the type of work I do,” Whitmire said about his injuries.

A witness told police the driver left a credit card in the restaurant, according to the incident report. The witness said the driver was last seen heading eastbound on Ponce de Leon.

