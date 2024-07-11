WATCH: Atlanta police release footage of Gwinnett transit bus hijacking

Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit officers Ricky Ferraro and Willie Adams told Channel 2 Action News that they train for situations like these, but had never seen one play out in the city. The two said they considered the speed of the bus, traffic and the safety of the passengers and the other drivers as they used the “stop sticks.”

“As soon as the stop sticks made contact with the tires, you could hear the tires hissing, which meant I got a good deployment,” Ferrao told the news station.

Listen to an interview with bus hijacking suspect Joseph Grier as he spoke to the AJC following the Peachtree Center shooting, where he was a witness.

The bus chase began near 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., about two hours after a shooting inside The Hub, a food hall in an office building at 235 Peachtree St. The suspect, 39-year-old Joseph Grier, witnessed the shooting and even spoke to an AJC reporter at the scene.

Grier is accused of getting aboard the Gwinnett transit bus, where he got into a fight with Ernest Byrd Jr., 58, who pulled out a gun. He allegedly took the gun, fatally shot Byrd and threatened passengers with the weapon, officials said.

Several law enforcement officers, including Atlanta police, Georgia State Patrol troopers, Gwinnett police and DeKalb police swarmed the bus as it led a pursuit into Gwinnett. The DeKalb County SWAT unit ultimately stopped the bus.

The SWAT unit’s BearCat, a 10-ton armored transport vehicle wrapped with ½-inch to 1½-inch thick steel bodywork, came grille to grille with the bus about half an hour after the pursuit began.

Master Patrol Officer Dashawn Thomas said he had to navigate lots of other vehicles — and police officers — as he got the BearCat into position.

“We train a lot on vehicle takedowns, and specifically on buses,” Thomas previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So I knew that the weight of the BearCat would be able to intercept the bus and bring it to a stop.”

Grier faces charges of murder, hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and several counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault.