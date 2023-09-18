WATCH: Atlanta officers rescue man from vehicle during flash flooding

On a single afternoon last week, parts of downtown Atlanta received more rainfall than many areas experience during the entire month of September.

Nearly 4 inches were recorded Thursday at the Georgia World Congress Center, according to preliminary estimations from the National Weather Service. The rain came down over the course of 90 minutes, contributing to significant flooding and inundating the city’s 911 center with weather-related calls for help.

One rescue on Peachtree Street, near the Atlanta Police Department’s headquarters, was captured on body camera footage shared by the department. In the video, an Atlanta police officer and firefighter use a baton to break the window of a motorist stranded by the floodwaters and pull him to safety.

The water was so deep it was lifting the man’s sedan off the ground and made it impossible to open the door, according to the police department.

9/14/23 Atlanta experienced major rainfall & significant flooding. An APD Officer & AFRD Captain saved a man from a car that was partially submerged in standing water. We're proud of the actions of AFRD Captain Terrance Simon & APD Officer Rayando Bryan. Training is critical.

The first responders can be seen wading through waist-deep muddy water, surrounded by trash and floating debris, as they work to free the driver of a flooded sedan. They then guided the man to the safety of a dry police cruiser waiting at the edge of the water.

“We are extremely proud of the actions of Atlanta Fire Rescue Capt. Terrance Simon and Atlanta Police Officer Rayando Bryan,” police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee said in a news release. “Their response to this critical incident is yet another example of the commitment our city has made to ensure competent, well prepared, well trained first responders are available when needed.”

Over the past 30 years, federal data shows the city has averaged about 3.8 inches of rain for the entire month of September.

Some of the worst flooding occurred in downtown Atlanta, plus neighborhoods to the south and west of the city’s urban core. On average, those areas are packed with more concrete, buildings and other impervious surfaces than the rest of the city, plus fewer trees and greenspaces that can help absorb runoff.

When heavy rain falls on pavement, it can quickly overwhelm stormwater drainage systems, turning roads and small creeks into rivers, said Marshall Shepherd, the director of UGA’s atmospheric sciences program. Data from a water gage in Proctor Creek to the northwest of downtown shows water levels rose 10 feet in less than an hour as the storm passed through Thursday afternoon.

The police department plans to address their response to the flooding at a news conference Monday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be in attendance.

— Staff writer Drew Kann contributed to this article.