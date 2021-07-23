BREAKING: Man indicted in triple homicide at Cobb golf course

On July 3, Gene Siller, 46, was shot and killed at the country club where he worked, according to police. Siller, the country club’s director of golf, was shot and killed after investigators believe Rhoden drove a white Dodge Ram pickup truck onto the golf course with two bodies in its bed, according to police. Investigators believe Siller was shot when he went to investigate the truck on the 10th hole.

The two other victims found in the truck were later identified as Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, California, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, who owned the truck, according to Cobb officials. The two men had been bound and gagged with tape before being placed in the bed of a pickup truck, according to arrest warrants. A friend of one of the men told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Rhoden knew Valdez and Pierson.