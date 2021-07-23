BREAKING: Man indicted in triple homicide at Cobb golf course

The man accused of killing three people at a Cobb County golf course has been indicted on 15 counts, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Bryan Anthony Rhoden was arrested July 8 in DeKalb County and charged with murder in the deaths at Pinetree Country Club, near Kennesaw. Rhoden, 23, of Atlanta, was charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, according to Cobb police.
Two weeks later, the grand jury indicted Rhoden on three counts of malice murder, five counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence, the indictment states.
On July 3, Gene Siller, 46, was shot and killed at the country club where he worked, according to police. Siller, the country club’s director of golf, was shot and killed after investigators believe Rhoden drove a white Dodge Ram pickup truck onto the golf course with two bodies in its bed, according to police. Investigators believe Siller was shot when he went to investigate the truck on the 10th hole.
The two other victims found in the truck were later identified as Henry Valdez, 46, of Anaheim, California, and Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, who owned the truck, according to Cobb officials. The two men had been bound and gagged with tape before being placed in the bed of a pickup truck, according to arrest warrants. A friend of one of the men told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Rhoden knew Valdez and Pierson.
Rhoden’s attorney, Bruce Harvey, previously warned against rushing to assume his client is guilty of the killings.
“No rush to judgment can be justified in any case, least of all such as serious case as this one,” Harvey said. “Let’s leave the case to the courts, not the court of public opinion, to preserve as much as possible an untainted, impartial jury pool.”
Rhoden was being held without bond Friday at the Cobb jail.
