U.S. Navy reservist fatally shot in Stone Mountain

An investigation is underway after Christopher Estrada-Petersen, 25, was shot to death Monday morning in DeKalb County.

A U.S. Navy reservist who recently returned home to DeKalb County was shot to death early Monday morning, officials said.

DeKalb police responded to a call about a man shot in the 4400 block of Rockbridge Road, just a mile from Pine Lake in Stone Mountain. When officers arrived at about 5 a.m., Christopher Estrada-Petersen, 25, was dead from a gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Breonna Terry, was set up to help Estrada-Petersen’s grandmother pay for funeral and burial costs. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised roughly $700.

“Christian was a loving, dedicated and loyal man to each and every person he came across,” Terry wrote. “He recently came home from the Navy on reserve, and had dedicated himself to living a new and better life and strengthening his faith (in) Christ.”

His family told Channel 2 Action News he was working as an Uber driver in the area when he was shot.

No suspects have been identified. An investigation is ongoing.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

