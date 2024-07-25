U.S. Navy reservist fatally shot in Stone Mountain

A U.S. Navy reservist who recently returned home to DeKalb County was shot to death early Monday morning, officials said.
DeKalb police responded to a call about a man shot in the 4400 block of Rockbridge Road, just a mile from Pine Lake in Stone Mountain. When officers arrived at about 5 a.m., Christopher Estrada-Petersen, 25, was dead from a gunshot wound.
A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Breonna Terry, was set up to help Estrada-Petersen’s grandmother pay for funeral and burial costs. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised roughly $700.
“Christian was a loving, dedicated and loyal man to each and every person he came across,” Terry wrote. “He recently came home from the Navy on reserve, and had dedicated himself to living a new and better life and strengthening his faith (in) Christ.”
His family told Channel 2 Action News he was working as an Uber driver in the area when he was shot.
No suspects have been identified. An investigation is ongoing.
