U.S. Navy reservist fatally shot in Stone Mountain

A U.S. Navy reservist who recently returned home to DeKalb County was shot to death early Monday morning, officials said.

DeKalb police responded to a call about a man shot in the 4400 block of Rockbridge Road, just a mile from Pine Lake in Stone Mountain. When officers arrived at about 5 a.m., Christopher Estrada-Petersen, 25, was dead from a gunshot wound.

A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Breonna Terry, was set up to help Estrada-Petersen’s grandmother pay for funeral and burial costs. As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised roughly $700.