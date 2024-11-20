Breaking: Braves’ Chris Sale wins Cy Young Award for first time
UGA safety group says Laken Riley’s death was ‘100% preventable’

SafeD Athens founder says safety measures were implemented too late on University of Georgia campus.
Lauren Phillips, sister of Laken Riley, reacts as Prosecutor Sheila Ross (not pictured) addresses Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard (not pictured) during the murder trial of Jose Ibarra at Athens-Clarke County Superior Court on Wednesday in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By
46 minutes ago

A nonprofit composed of University of Georgia parents said it tried for years to get security enhanced on the Athens campus.

But those suggestions weren’t heard until nursing student Laken Riley was murdered in February while out running, Lynn Gainous, a co-founder of SafeD Athens, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

“This crime was 100% preventable,” Gainous said. “There were so many things out there that could have deterred it.”

Riley’s death was the first homicide on the grounds of Georgia’s flagship public university in more than two decades.

When her own children were UGA students, Gainous said, she became involved in campus safety, first with the UGA Parents for Safety and Security group before launching the nonprofit. Gainous said she met with school leaders as well as Athens government officials to suggest ideas such as a safe zone, layered security infrastructure, increased lighting, and a real-time crime center.

In July, UGA detailed the $7.3 million committed for safety enhancements, including a 20% increase to the UGA Police Department budget and a new unit of Campus Safety Ambassadors.

“There is no higher priority at the University of Georgia than safety and security of our campus community,” UGA President Jere Morehead said in July. “We continually evaluate our safety programs in close collaboration with our partners. Our ongoing investments are strengthening virtually all aspects of campus security.”

But those improvements were too late for Riley, despite her group’s efforts, Gainous said.

“What is it going to take?” Gainous asked. “How many students are going to lose their lives? How many families are going to be shattered because the University of Georgia will not bring cutting-edge security enhancements to the campus? What’s it going to take?”

On Wednesday, Jose Ibarra was found guilty of murder for killing 22-year-old Riley. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Superior Judge H. Patrick Haggard delivered his verdict 15 minutes after closing arguments were completed.

Riley’s death made national headlines after the arrest of Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who authorities say entered the country illegally in 2022. He was arrested the day after Riley’s death.

The nursing student’s story became the example for politicians wanting to close the U.S. border to immigrants.

After the verdict and sentencing, President-elect Donald Trump was among those who posted reaction on social media.

“JUSTICE FOR LAKEN RILEY! The Illegal who killed our beloved Laken Riley was just found GUILTY on all counts for his horrific crimes,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for justice, and to ensure that other families don’t have to go through what they have.

“We love you, Laken, and our hearts will always be with you. It is time to secure our border, and remove these criminals and thugs from our country, so nothing like this can happen again!” Trump posted.

Gov. Brian Kemp said open-border policies failed Riley.

“Though we are glad that justice has been served for Riley, we continue to mourn her loss with her family and friends and know that she should still be with us today,” Kemp said.

For Gainous and her group’s supporters, Riley’s death is a reminder that more is needed to prevent further violent crimes. She said an independent safety assessment is needed from an outside group in order to move forward.

“We’re still hopeful,” she said. “UGA is going to have to do more to ensure student safety.”

