· More than $4 million in additional camera security systems installed across campus properties;

· Enhanced overnight transportation options, including a rideshare program that operates every night of the week. Nearly 129,000 rides have been provided to UGA students through this service since its inception in December 2021;

· The installation of 20 emergency call stations, each equipped with 360-degree cameras, 24/7 video recording and Wi-Fi;

· A 21% increase in the number of UGA Police Department officers;

· Eleven Campus Safety Ambassadors who are on duty from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night of the week and can escort students as they walk through campus;

· Nearly 20,000 subscribers to the UGA Safe App, which features a mobile BlueLight and allows users to immediately contact police;

· Additional security fencing with gate access via key card;

· Twenty automated license plate readers in strategic locations across campus;

· Permanent increases to UGA’s infrastructure budget to support annual maintenance and ongoing lighting and security camera upgrades;

· Partnerships with and funding for Athens-Clarke County to make additional upgrades outside the bounds of the UGA campus.

We will not divert resources from proven safety measures to the misguided ideas promoted by SafeD Athens. But we will continue to work with local, state and federal law enforcement and other responsible, well-intentioned partners across the state of Georgia and beyond to continuously evaluate and improve our safety and security measures.

I cannot simply stand by and let misleading commentary about the university’s public safety efforts go unchallenged. I have never worked in any environment in which safety is more important, and the university’s dedication to the health and well-being of students is unwavering.

There is not a police chief, parent or university administrator I have ever met who would not leap at the chance to genuinely guarantee 100% safety. As much as it pains me to say it, it’s not a promise we can make. We can, however, commit ourselves to doing all we reasonably can, in conjunction with our community partners, to strive to make our campus safer every day.

P. Daniel Silk is the associate vice president for public safety at the University of Georgia and former UGA chief of police. He has served as a captain with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and served on the first permanent staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, after 9/11 as a special agent with the U.S. State Department.