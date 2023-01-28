UGA acknowledges it rented vehicle involved in fatal crash

A recruiting analyst for the University of Georgia football team was not authorized to drive an SUV rented by the university at the time of a fatal crash in which she and a football player died, athletic department officials said late Friday.
After nearly two weeks of refusing to answer questions about the crash, the UGA Athletic Association released a brief statement in response to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution again asking on Friday if the University had rented the vehicle.
The statement provided a few new details about the crash, which killed offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and the driver, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, an employee on the team’s recruiting staff. But a complete picture of what led to the crash, which occurred about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 15 near downtown Athens, remains murky.
The statement said the car involved in the crash, a 2021 Ford Expedition, was one of several vehicles “leased by our athletic department for use during recruiting activities only.” The vehicles had been used on Saturday, Jan. 14, to transport prospects around Athens during a massive celebration of Georgia’s second consecutive national football championship.
LeCroy was not authorized to drive the car once she had completed work that day, the athletic association said. University officials had previously said neither LeCroy nor recruiting analyst Tory Bowles, who was injured in the crash, was working when they were out late that night with Willock and lineman Warren McClendon, who also was injured.
“Policies and expectations that were well understood by athletics staff dictated that such rental vehicles were to be turned in at the immediate conclusion of recruiting duties,” the athletic association said. “Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, the continued use of the leased car by our staff members after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.”
The athletic association did not immediately respond Friday evening to follow-up questions, including the procedure for employees to turn in the rental vehicles after recruiting activities.
Credit: Brandon Sudge/For the AJC