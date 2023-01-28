UGA acknowledges it rented vehicle involved in fatal crash

After nearly two weeks of refusing to answer questions about the crash, the UGA Athletic Association released a brief statement in response to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution again asking on Friday if the University had rented the vehicle.

The statement provided a few new details about the crash, which killed offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and the driver, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, an employee on the team’s recruiting staff. But a complete picture of what led to the crash, which occurred about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 15 near downtown Athens, remains murky.