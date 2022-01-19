Two arrested in Marietta burglary Wednesday morning after SWAT standoff

Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following an hourslong SWAT standoff after they burglarized a home, according to Marietta police.
Officers were dispatched to the home in the 400 block of Birney Street about 1:10 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report seeing a person crawl through a window into the home.
When officers arrived, they saw an individual moving around inside the home. Officers then made contact with the homeowner, who confirmed they were not home and no one should be inside.
Officers on scene attempted to get the suspect out of the home, but the suspect did not comply. That is when the SWAT team was activated, and after using methodical communications, two suspects eventually surrendered.
By about 4:30 a.m., SWAT officers then cleared the home and confirmed no one else was inside.
Travis Copeland, 53, and Darrell Ballard, 47, are facing burglary and obstruction charges. Copeland also had an outstanding warrant for felony drug charges.
Both are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
About the Author