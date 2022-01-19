Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Two arrested in Marietta burglary Wednesday morning after SWAT standoff

Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following an hourslong SWAT standoff after they burglarized a home, according to Marietta police.
caption arrowCaption
Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following an hourslong SWAT standoff after they burglarized a home, according to Marietta police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 15 minutes ago

Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following an hourslong SWAT standoff after they burglarized a home, according to Marietta police.

Officers were dispatched to the home in the 400 block of Birney Street about 1:10 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report seeing a person crawl through a window into the home.

When officers arrived, they saw an individual moving around inside the home. Officers then made contact with the homeowner, who confirmed they were not home and no one should be inside.

Officers on scene attempted to get the suspect out of the home, but the suspect did not comply. That is when the SWAT team was activated, and after using methodical communications, two suspects eventually surrendered.

ExploreOusted Norcross police officer arrested on pandering charges

By about 4:30 a.m., SWAT officers then cleared the home and confirmed no one else was inside.

Travis Copeland, 53, and Darrell Ballard, 47, are facing burglary and obstruction charges. Copeland also had an outstanding warrant for felony drug charges.

ExploreDrugs found after 3 shot inside Midtown apartment, police say

Both are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
NEW DETAILS: Drugs found after 3 shot inside Midtown apartment, police say
1h ago
Ousted Norcross police officer arrested on pandering charges
1h ago
Woman shot from outside SW Atlanta home
16h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top