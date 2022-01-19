Ousted Norcross police officer arrested on pandering charges

A Norcross police officer arrested Tuesday is accused of seeking out prostitutes for sex and misusing law enforcement databases.
Kevin Shawn Day, 36, of Suwanee, was charged with two counts apiece of pandering, violation of oath by a public officer, and unauthorized request or disclosures of criminal history record information. He was terminated Jan. 7 for “immoral and illegal conduct while on duty in uniform,” department officials announced in a news release late Tuesday.
Day, a master police officer, joined the Norcross Police Department in late 2018, according to department spokesman Lt Robert Braud. The officer was fired one day after Norcross police investigators received evidence that Day allegedly “committed acts of pandering for sex,” Braud said.
He is also accused of violating state and federal regulations for law enforcement by using the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services as well as the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) databases to query people whose names he had no legal justification looking up, the spokesman said.
“We have zero tolerance for such misconduct,” Norcross Police Chief Bill Grogan said in the release. “Day’s actions were immoral, unethical and without integrity, all of which are the core requirements of our profession and will never be tolerated.”
Gwinnett County deputies had been working alongside Norcross officers to investigate Day since mid-November, when the sheriff’s office notified Norcross police officials of allegations an officer may be pandering for sex with a prostitute in the city.
Grogan said his department is one of only 26 state-certified, accredited city police departments in the state and officers receive ethics, morality, and integrity training multiple times a year, including sessions on GCIC use. He had a strong rebuke for Day on his way out the door.
“There are absolutely no excuses for Day’s actions,” the chief stated. “As members of law enforcement, we are oath-bound to uphold the law; no one is above it. He has absolutely no business being a part of this great profession that I, and so many others, have worked entire careers trying to make better.
“I will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety and protection of our citizens and maintain the highest possible reputation for this police department, this profession and this city,” Grogan added.
Booking records show Day was booked into the Gwinnett County jail at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday. He was released just before 9 p.m. after paying cash surety on a $4,600 bond, the records show.
About the Author