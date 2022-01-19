Ousted Norcross police officer arrested on pandering charges

Gwinnett County deputies had been working alongside Norcross officers to investigate Day since mid-November, when the sheriff’s office notified Norcross police officials of allegations an officer may be pandering for sex with a prostitute in the city.

Grogan said his department is one of only 26 state-certified, accredited city police departments in the state and officers receive ethics, morality, and integrity training multiple times a year, including sessions on GCIC use. He had a strong rebuke for Day on his way out the door.

“There are absolutely no excuses for Day’s actions,” the chief stated. “As members of law enforcement, we are oath-bound to uphold the law; no one is above it. He has absolutely no business being a part of this great profession that I, and so many others, have worked entire careers trying to make better.

“I will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety and protection of our citizens and maintain the highest possible reputation for this police department, this profession and this city,” Grogan added.

Booking records show Day was booked into the Gwinnett County jail at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday. He was released just before 9 p.m. after paying cash surety on a $4,600 bond, the records show.