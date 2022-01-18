Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Police investigating shooting near Biltmore building in Midtown

Police cars gather in response to a shooting near the historic Biltmore building in Midtown Atlanta. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)
Police cars gather in response to a shooting near the historic Biltmore building in Midtown Atlanta. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Atlanta police have swarmed the area around the Biltmore building in Midtown after reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon, slowing traffic on busy West Peachtree Street.

No details have been released about the incident, but police spokesman Officer Jamaine Chester confirmed that a shooting had taken place in the area of 6th and West Peachtree streets. The number of victims has not been confirmed.

Video from Channel 2 Action News shows a police presence in the bustling area near Georgia Tech’s Technology Square.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

