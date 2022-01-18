BREAKING: Police investigating shooting near Biltmore building in Midtown

Atlanta police have swarmed the area around the Biltmore building in Midtown after reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon, slowing traffic on busy West Peachtree Street.
No details have been released about the incident, but police spokesman Officer Jamaine Chester confirmed that a shooting had taken place in the area of 6th and West Peachtree streets. The number of victims has not been confirmed.
Video from Channel 2 Action News shows a police presence in the bustling area near Georgia Tech’s Technology Square.
We’re working to learn more.
