BreakingNews
3 people shot near NW Atlanta shopping center
Crime & Public Safety

Trooper fires at suspect during car chase in Carroll County, GSP says

The GBI is investigating after a state trooper fired his gun during a car chase that also involved Carroll County sheriff's deputies.

The GBI is investigating after a state trooper fired his gun during a car chase that also involved Carroll County sheriff's deputies.
By
42 minutes ago

A state trooper fired at a suspect during a car chase on a rural highway in Carroll County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Soon after the trooper fired at the vehicle, the chase ended as the suspect crashed on Ga. 5 at Banks Circle, Channel 2 Action News reported. Officials did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting or wreck.

The chase was initiated by Carroll sheriff’s deputies and later joined by state troopers around 3:15 p.m., a GSP spokesperson said. Representatives for the sheriff’s office directed questions to the GSP and GBI.

The GBI confirmed an investigation in Carroll but could not immediately provide additional details. The state agency plans to release a statement once agents begin their investigation.

This is the 25th shooting involving law enforcement the GBI has been asked to investigate so far this year and the fourth this month.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

CUNNINGHAM
After blindsided with Penix pick, Falcons’ Cousins aims to ‘control what I control’
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Body of airman killed by Florida deputy returns to Atlanta

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

More Georgia public colleges to require admissions testing in fall 2026
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

BREAKING
3 men shot near NW Atlanta shopping center
4m ago
Uber driver accused of stealing rape victim’s belongings after ride
1h ago
Remains found in Newton County ID’d as woman who disappeared in 2018
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Rosie Manins

Appeals court’s landmark decision upholds GA transgender health care ruling
Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch