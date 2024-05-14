Trooper fires at suspect during car chase in Carroll County, GSP says

A state trooper fired at a suspect during a car chase on a rural highway in Carroll County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Soon after the trooper fired at the vehicle, the chase ended as the suspect crashed on Ga. 5 at Banks Circle, Channel 2 Action News reported. Officials did not say if anyone was injured in the shooting or wreck.

The chase was initiated by Carroll sheriff’s deputies and later joined by state troopers around 3:15 p.m., a GSP spokesperson said. Representatives for the sheriff’s office directed questions to the GSP and GBI.

The GBI confirmed an investigation in Carroll but could not immediately provide additional details. The state agency plans to release a statement once agents begin their investigation.

This is the 25th shooting involving law enforcement the GBI has been asked to investigate so far this year and the fourth this month.

