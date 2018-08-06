Charges upgraded to murder as restaurant manager dies 2 weeks after country club shooting

The general manager of several restaurants in the Washington D.C. area died Friday after being shot nearly two weeks ago at a wedding reception at an Atlanta country club, Atlanta police confirmed.
Christian Broder, 34, was the general manager of Millie’s Spring Valley, a well-known California Baja-style restaurant, and several others. He died at a D.C. hospital Friday after being transferred from Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.
Jayden Myrick, 17, was arrested July 13 and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Those charges were upgraded to murder Monday. He remains in the Fulton County Jail with no bond.
Broder was shot in his stomach during the armed robbery outside the Capital City Country Club on West Brookhaven Drive and Capital City Lane while waiting for an Uber on July 9.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help support Broder and his family. It had raised more than $280,000 as of Monday.
He’s survived by a 9-month-old daughter and his wife, a pre-kindergarten teacher.
