Training center opponents can begin to collect signatures after petition approved

A petition filed by opponents of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center to put the matter on the November ballot has been approved, and organizers can begin collecting signatures.

The petition was approved Wednesday, two weeks after an initial petition was submitted by the Cop City Vote coalition to the municipal clerk’s office. The delay resulted in legal action against interim clerk Vanessa Waldon.

“We were told shortly before 1 p.m. (Wednesday) that the petition form was approved. We are grateful that the Municipal Clerk has fulfilled her legal obligation to recognize our repeated efforts to incorporate her requested changes in a timely manner,” Mariah Parker, a plaintiff in the recently filed lawsuit and the original petition filer, said in a statement. “We trust that she will return the official copy to us in a timelier fashion than she took with the approval process.”

As soon as the clerk provides the official copies of the form, organizers plan to begin collecting the more than 70,000 signatures from registered 2021 Atlanta voters needed for a referendum. According to a statement, the clerk told organizers she plans to share the approved petition electronically by 2 p.m. on Thursday.

“Because the Clerk has already required the Coalition to format the petition form to her liking, all she has to do is send that same form back to us, which we trust she will do promptly,” Kurt Kastorf, legal counsel for the Cop City Vote coalition, said in a statement.

Originally, the group had 60 days to collect the signatures but due to delays in the approval process, they now expect to have only 57 days. Organizers will have to collect 70,330 signatures from registered Atlanta voters in the last municipal election. The group has said in the past that organizers plan to collect more than 75,000 signatures, in case some are not approved.

Once the signatures are collected, the petition will be filed with city council, so members can determine the validity of the petition within a 50-day period. If validated, the petition will appear on the November ballot.

Construction work at the site is already underway, but organizers say they will file an injunction that could prevent the work from continuing after the signatures have been collected.

“We are going to file an injunction when we have gathered all of the signatures because we have to show that it is likely we will succeed in our referendum measure in order to be granted an injunction,” said Alex Joseph, a local attorney involved in the legal aspects of the referendum.

The group is using as a guide a recent referendum that took place in Camden County involving a proposed spaceport. The county supported the project, but it was voted down by residents. The Georgia Supreme Court in February unanimously upheld the Camden County referendum, in a ruling that could open the door for a wave of new citizen-backed efforts to overturn a sweep of decisions made by local elected officials.

Still, it remains uncertain whether the ruling also applies to municipalities. Joseph said organizers are expecting several legal challenges on the referendum.