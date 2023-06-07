BreakingNews
Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot
X

Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A group of organizers against Atlanta’s planned public safety training center are taking an initiative they hope will lead to the controversial project being placed on ballots in the November election.

The “Vote to Stop Cop City” coalition has launched a referendum campaign, just one day after Atlanta City Council voted in the early morning to approve $67 million in city funding for the facility — after listening to 14 hours of public comment against the project.

The group filed a petition with the city clerk on Wednesday.

A deadline for the city clerk to approve the referendum in order for it to appear on the November ballot is June 16. Once all that is complete, organizers will have 60 days, or until August 15, to collect 75,000 signatures from Atlanta voters who were registered in the past election.

“The Atlanta City Council has again turned its back on working class, particularly Black Atlantans,” Kamau Franklin, organizer and community leader, said. “The overwhelming majority of people opposed Cop City but the city council chose again to side with the police and corporations to continue to criminalize our community — which is why it is time for the people of Atlanta to decide.”

The group is using as a model a recent referendum that took place in Camden County involving a proposed spaceport. The county supported that project, but it was voted down by residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?6h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

More than a mall: Here’s how Plaza Fiesta became a Latin landmark
23h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
5h ago

Credit: TNS

State still leaves Georgia patients at risk, audit findings unheeded
5h ago

Credit: AP

White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor is arrested in Florida
10m ago
The Latest

Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting housemate in Hall County
14h ago
‘Made us all proud’: Georgia forest ranger, 26, dies while monitoring fire
19h ago
2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in SW Atlanta
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
18h ago
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top