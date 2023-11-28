TRAFFIC ALERT | Wreck closes I-75 southbound lanes in Cobb

BreakingNews
Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

A multivehicle wreck in Cobb County temporarily closed all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at Chastain Road, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Around 1:30 p.m., one right lane re-opened but heavy delays were still being reported.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible and use Cobb Parkway or I-575 as alternate routes through the Kennesaw area.

No details about the cause of the crash were immediately available.

