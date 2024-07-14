TRAFFIC ALERT | Fatal crash blocks all major lanes on I-85 in Gwinnett

A fatal multivehicle wreck on Sunday afternoon has blocked all major travel lanes on I-85 South in Gwinnett County.
The crash was reported just after noon in the southbound lanes of the interstate between I-985 and Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, according to Gwinnett fire spokesperson Justin Wilson. As of 1:45 p.m., traffic was backed up for several miles as drivers were seen using the HOV lane to get by.
Wilson said three people were injured in the wreck, including one who died at the scene. Their name was not released.
No other details were shared about the incident, which police described as a “major traffic collision.” Officers were at the scene, and expected the interstate to be blocked for some time.
“Please avoid the area as our officers work to investigate and clear the incident. Plan for delays and utilize alternate routes,” police said.
