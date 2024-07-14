TRAFFIC ALERT | Fatal crash blocks all major lanes on I-85 in Gwinnett

A fatal multivehicle wreck on Sunday afternoon has blocked all major travel lanes on I-85 South in Gwinnett County.

The crash was reported just after noon in the southbound lanes of the interstate between I-985 and Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, according to Gwinnett fire spokesperson Justin Wilson. As of 1:45 p.m., traffic was backed up for several miles as drivers were seen using the HOV lane to get by.

Wilson said three people were injured in the wreck, including one who died at the scene. Their name was not released.