TRAFFIC ALERT | Midtown’s Peachtree Street closed amid training center protest

A portion of Midtown Atlanta’s Peachtree Street is closed at the top of Thursday morning’s commute after a person locked themselves to equipment at a construction site to protest Atlanta’s planned public safety training center.
The activist locked themself to a construction elevator at a Brasfield & Gorrie work site between 17th and West Peachtree streets around 6 a.m. Atlanta police are at the scene assessing the situation and have closed Peachtree Street in both directions.
Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the contractors hired to build the training facility at the site of the old Atlanta Prison Farm in the south DeKalb County woods.
Commuters can use Piedmont Avenue or West Peachtree and Spring Streets as alternates to get around the closure, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Thursday’s protest is the second of its kind in less than two months. In January, two protesters locked themselves to equipment at a Brasfield & Gorrie site at 12th and Juniper streets, prompting a road closure that lasted four hours.
Both activists were arrested on criminal trespassing charges.
This is a developing story. We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more.
About the Author