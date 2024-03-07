TRAFFIC ALERT | Midtown’s Peachtree Street closed amid training center protest

A portion of Midtown Atlanta’s Peachtree Street is closed at the top of Thursday morning’s commute after a person locked themselves to equipment at a construction site to protest Atlanta’s planned public safety training center.

The activist locked themself to a construction elevator at a Brasfield & Gorrie work site between 17th and West Peachtree streets around 6 a.m. Atlanta police are at the scene assessing the situation and have closed Peachtree Street in both directions.

Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the contractors hired to build the training facility at the site of the old Atlanta Prison Farm in the south DeKalb County woods.