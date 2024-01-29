Midtown road closed as training center opponents protest at construction site

Juniper Street was closed to traffic early Monday morning. SWAT team members are also at the scene for assistance in cutting the activists free. Police continued work to remove the final protester from the elevator.

Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the contractors hired to build the training facility at the site of the old Atlanta Prison Farm in the south DeKalb County woods.

Activists say its construction will damage the South River Forest and contribute to what they say is the militarization of the police department. City officials say the facility, which is more than 75% completed and due to open later this year, is vital to maintaining well-trained police and fire departments.

