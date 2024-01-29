BreakingNews
Midtown road closed as training center opponents protest at construction site
Midtown road closed as training center opponents protest at construction site

Protestors against Atlanta’s planned public safety training center have locked themselves to construction equipment at a Midtown construction site Monday morning. The site belongs to one of the contractors hired to build the training facility.

Two people locked themselves to construction equipment in Midtown as they protest Atlanta’s planned public safety training center, causing a street to close amid rush hour Monday morning.

The activists used reinforced pipes to lock themselves to the equipment at a Brasfield & Gorrie work site at 12th and Juniper streets. One person was locked to a construction elevator and the other to a boom. The person on the boom was freed around 9:15 a.m.

Juniper Street was closed to traffic early Monday morning. SWAT team members are also at the scene for assistance in cutting the activists free. Police continued work to remove the final protester from the elevator.

Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the contractors hired to build the training facility at the site of the old Atlanta Prison Farm in the south DeKalb County woods.

Activists say its construction will damage the South River Forest and contribute to what they say is the militarization of the police department. City officials say the facility, which is more than 75% completed and due to open later this year, is vital to maintaining well-trained police and fire departments.

