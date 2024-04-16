TRAFFIC ALERT | I-75 South blocked after big rig crash in Henry County

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-75 South in Henry County early Tuesday morning.
The collision happened just past Jodeco Road around 4:40 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
At one point, traffic cameras show what appeared to be a vehicle under the cab of the big rig.
RED ALERT Henry Co: Crash has all lanes closed on I-75/sb before Jonesboro Rd (Exit 221). Hwy 19/41 or Hwy 42 are the best alternates. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/aN5djVa0W1— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 16, 2024
Motorists should avoid the area and use U.S. 19/41 or Ga. 42 as alternates.
