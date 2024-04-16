TRAFFIC ALERT | I-75 South blocked after big rig crash in Henry County

BreakingNews
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-75 South in Henry County early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened just past Jodeco Road around 4:40 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

At one point, traffic cameras show what appeared to be a vehicle under the cab of the big rig.

Motorists should avoid the area and use U.S. 19/41 or Ga. 42 as alternates.

