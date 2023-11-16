BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks I-85 northbound in DeKalb

TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks I-85 northbound in DeKalb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
30 minutes ago
X

A crash is blocking all lanes of I-85 northbound through DeKalb County early Thursday morning.

The collision was reported just before 6 a.m. at Pleasantdale Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Multiple vehicles appear to be involved, and several first responders are at the scene. It’s not clear when lanes may reopen.

Commuters should avoid the area. Those looking to get around the blockage should use Buford Highway as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke1h ago

Credit: TNS

How ‘fake’ bonds allow Georgia to offer tax breaks to companies
1h ago

Credit: File

Final Georgia medical marijuana licenses awarded after years of delay
13h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant
13h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant
13h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Fulton Trump trial videos
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Hendren

Suspect dead after drug-related traffic stop in Cobb, police say
10h ago
Training center activists claim responsibility for arson at concrete business
12h ago
Man arrested after fatal stabbing in SE Atlanta neighborhood
13h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
10h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top