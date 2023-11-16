TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks I-85 northbound in DeKalb

A crash is blocking all lanes of I-85 northbound through DeKalb County early Thursday morning.

The collision was reported just before 6 a.m. at Pleasantdale Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Multiple vehicles appear to be involved, and several first responders are at the scene. It’s not clear when lanes may reopen.

Commuters should avoid the area. Those looking to get around the blockage should use Buford Highway as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.