TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks all lanes on I-20 West at Downtown Connector

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

10 minutes ago
All lanes of I-20 West are blocked at the Downtown Connector after a crash early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports the crash took place shortly after 5 a.m. There is no estimated time for clearance.

Emergency crews have closed all lanes of the interstate, blocking the ramps to the north and southbound lanes of the Connector.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. Alternate routes include Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Hollowell Parkway, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

