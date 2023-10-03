TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks all lanes on I-20 West at Downtown Connector

All lanes of I-20 West are blocked at the Downtown Connector after a crash early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports the crash took place shortly after 5 a.m. There is no estimated time for clearance.

🚨 RED ALERT continues in Downtown ATL: @mckayWSB up over the scene seeing I-20/wb shut down w. of I-75/85 (Exit 57). Big debris cleanup. Delays affect I-75/85, where there also is a crash in two left lanes. Take Memorial, MLK, or Hollowell. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/UQgzvS1Sv9 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 3, 2023

Emergency crews have closed all lanes of the interstate, blocking the ramps to the north and southbound lanes of the Connector.

RED ALERT Downtown: Police activity blocks all lanes on I-20/wb at I-75/85. This is already impacting I-75/85 in both directions. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/uZGvyLB203 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 3, 2023

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. Alternate routes include Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Hollowell Parkway, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

