TRAFFIC UPDATE | Traffic moving again northbound crash on Downtown Connector

Northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector are closed Monday morning as police investigate a crash.

8 minutes ago

Some lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound side of the Downtown Connector early Wednesday.

The crash was reported along I-75/I-85 just before Pine Street and Peachtree Street, or exit 249 B, around 7:15 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All lanes were temporarily blocked. At least four lanes are back open as of 7:50 a.m., but heavy delays remain.

To avoid the slow-down, commuters should use Metropolitan Parkway, Moreland Avenue or I-285 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Police have not released details about the incident.

