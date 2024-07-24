TRAFFIC UPDATE | Traffic moving again northbound crash on Downtown Connector

Some lanes have reopened after a crash on the northbound side of the Downtown Connector early Wednesday.
The crash was reported along I-75/I-85 just before Pine Street and Peachtree Street, or exit 249 B, around 7:15 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. All lanes were temporarily blocked. At least four lanes are back open as of 7:50 a.m., but heavy delays remain.
To avoid the slow-down, commuters should use Metropolitan Parkway, Moreland Avenue or I-285 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Police have not released details about the incident.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author