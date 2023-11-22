THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Lots of clouds but no rain expected for Thanksgiving Day

It won’t be the most beautiful Thanksgiving Day, but everyone celebrating in metro Atlanta can feel grateful that there’s no chance of rain.

Early morning temperatures will dip all the way down into the 30s, a few degrees below average, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

“It’ll be pretty chilly, you might call it cold, to start tomorrow morning,” Nitz said Wednesday night. “Lots of sun in the morning will give way to increasing clouds but we will stay dry through Thanksgiving.”