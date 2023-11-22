THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Lots of clouds but no rain expected for Thanksgiving Day

It won’t be the most beautiful Thanksgiving Day, but everyone celebrating in metro Atlanta can feel grateful that there’s no chance of rain.
Early morning temperatures will dip all the way down into the 30s, a few degrees below average, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
“It’ll be pretty chilly, you might call it cold, to start tomorrow morning,” Nitz said Wednesday night. “Lots of sun in the morning will give way to increasing clouds but we will stay dry through Thanksgiving.”
Wednesday’s breezes will die out overnight, so the wind chill will be negligible. The day is expected to quickly warm into the mid-50s but stall out there as heavier cloud cover moves in over the course of the afternoon.
After Thanksgiving Day, Nitz predicts a pattern of similar weather will fall into place through Black Friday and into the weekend. Each day through Sunday is expected to have a high near 60 degrees and lows in the mid- to low-40s, along with partly cloudy conditions. By the beginning of next week, temperatures will start to slowly drop but little rain is expected.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
