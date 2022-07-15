Thomas Arnold loved the outdoors, serving his Poncey-Highland community

“He liked planting in neighborhoods and areas that he would go through a lot. ... I think Tom really enjoyed seeing the trees he planted,” Greg Levine, the co-executive director of Trees Atlanta, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On Feb. 26, Arnold, 60, was found shot to death in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue. In March, Brandon Williams, 28, and Demetrice Ross, 26, were charged with murder.