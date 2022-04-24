ARNOLD, Thomas Alan



Thomas Alan Arnold, age 60, was taken from us on February 25, 2022. Tom was a kind, caring, mature, affable, even-tempered, literate & knowledgeable man. It is a huge loss to all of us that love him so dearly.



Tom was born October 29, 1961 in Kinston North Carolina. He grew up in Kinston, Wilmington Delaware, Hamm Germany, and Chattanooga Tennessee, where he graduated from Hixson High School in 1979. Tom graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1983.



After moving to Atlanta in 1984, Tom lived north of Atlanta enjoying many years honing outdoor skills. In 2000, he embarked on a new career at SCANA Energy and relocated from Roswell to Poncey Highlands to be a part of the emerging intown scene. As soon as he moved to the neighborhood, he embraced all that it had to offer and became well known and respected member of the community. Tom loved the city of Atlanta; he closely followed city government and civic developments, and never lacked for an opinion on Atlanta politics and policy. Tom's passion for his neighborhood, the city, and the environment was evident in over 20 years involvement with Trees Atlanta; he planted trees all over the city that will continue to grow and flourish as a lasting legacy to him.



Tom was an avid outdoorsman and his innate athleticism made him a skilled whitewater boater and expert mountain biker. His love of biking also included road biking and "urban rides" all around Atlanta. Always up for an adventure, he was also very well-travelled - visiting many destinations in North and South America and Europe. His immense knowledge of geography amazed everyone and made him the perfect travel companion. One of his favorite destinations was his family home of Saltville Virginia; he became a bit of an Arnold Saltville historian for this small town.



Tom's legendary love of dogs earned him the nickname "the dog whisperer". He especially loved his (and all) Labrador, Flat-Coated & Golden Retrievers. But when Tom didn't have a dog of his own, he gave generously of his time boarding and training friends and neighbors' dogs. Dogs have lost a sweet and gentle human friend.



Of the many qualities Tom possessed, none was more meaningful than his friendship. Tom was a true and loyal friend to so many who were fortunate to have crossed his path. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need and many depended on his kind and generous nature. His zest for life, optimism, intelligence, whit, and personal ethics contribute to cherished memories that will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of his family and friends.



Tom is survived by his longtime partner Stephan Carlin, sister Geri Arnold Gaynor (Ronald) of Pawleys Island South Carolina, nephew Russell Marland Gaynor of Charleston South Carolina, and niece Adrian Margaret Gaynor of Pawleys Island South Carolina. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Mary Ellen Orr Arnold and father Buddy Gene Arnold. His father Buddy was one of seven brothers. Deceased are Elbert Roy Arnold, Jr., Herbert Vernon Arnold, Richard Marlan Arnold, and Harold Edward Arnold. Surviving are David Burton Arnold of



Greensburg Pennsylvania, and Danny Franklin Arnold of North Myrtle Beach South Carolina. There are first and second cousins numbering in the dozens.



Remembrances may be made to Trees Atlanta, which will be honoring Tom's longtime volunteer efforts and community spirit with an installation at their new facility. Please mention Tom's name when donating.

