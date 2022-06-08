Suspects indicted in killing of 60-year-old man near Beltline in Inman Park

Williams and Ross both face a multicount indictment alleging they were trying to rob Arnold when they shot him. No other details about what led up to the incident have been released by police.

Less than a month before the shooting, on Jan. 29, Williams had been released from state prison after serving three years of a 10-year sentence for burglary in Clayton County, according to prison records. He was to serve the remaining seven years of his sentence on probation, county records show.

Arnold’s family and friends called his death a “profound loss” and described him as an active member of the intown community where he lived for the past 20 years. His “legendary” love for dogs earned him the nickname “the dog whisperer,” according to his obituary. He had a few of his own and often volunteered to board and train friends’ and neighbors’ dogs.

“Dogs have lost a sweet and gentle human friend,” his obituary read. But “Of the many qualities Tom possessed, none was more meaningful than his friendship. Tom was a true and loyal friend to so many who were fortunate to have crossed his path. ... His zest for life, optimism, intelligence, wit, and personal ethics contribute to cherished memories that will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of his family and friends.”