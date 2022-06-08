ajc logo
Suspects indicted in killing of 60-year-old man near Beltline in Inman Park

Demetrice Ross (left) and Brandon Williams are accused of shooting and killing 60-year-old Thomas Arnold in February.



By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Two men were indicted Tuesday on murder and attempted robbery charges in connection with the February shooting of a 60-year-old man near the Atlanta Beltline in Inman Park.

Thomas Arnold was found shot to death on the morning of Feb. 26 in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue, not far from his Poncey-Highland home. He had been struck at least once, Atlanta police said at the time.

Thomas Arnold was an active volunteer with Trees Atlanta and enjoyed planting near his neighborhood.













Surveillance footage showed three men near the area where Arnold was found just moments before the shooting. Investigators identified two of them as 28-year-old Brandon Williams and 26-year-old Demetrice Ross, who were both arrested in March.

Police did not immediately confirm Wednesday if they have apprehended the third man or if he is still considered a suspect.

Williams and Ross both face a multicount indictment alleging they were trying to rob Arnold when they shot him. No other details about what led up to the incident have been released by police.

Less than a month before the shooting, on Jan. 29, Williams had been released from state prison after serving three years of a 10-year sentence for burglary in Clayton County, according to prison records. He was to serve the remaining seven years of his sentence on probation, county records show.

Explore‘Ridiculous loss of life’: Man slain along Beltline remembered for his volunteerism

Arnold’s family and friends called his death a “profound loss” and described him as an active member of the intown community where he lived for the past 20 years. His “legendary” love for dogs earned him the nickname “the dog whisperer,” according to his obituary. He had a few of his own and often volunteered to board and train friends’ and neighbors’ dogs.

Susan Levy (left) and Amy El-Bassioni look over the memorial for Thomas Arnold near the Atlanta Beltline.













“Dogs have lost a sweet and gentle human friend,” his obituary read. But “Of the many qualities Tom possessed, none was more meaningful than his friendship. Tom was a true and loyal friend to so many who were fortunate to have crossed his path. ... His zest for life, optimism, intelligence, wit, and personal ethics contribute to cherished memories that will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of his family and friends.”

