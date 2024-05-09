BreakingNews
Crime & Public Safety

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say

File photo: Atlanta police investigate a July 2023 shooting at Onyx Gentlemen's Club on Cheshire Bridge Road. Thieves stole about $250,000 from the popular strip club early Monday after breaking in through the roof, authorities said.

Two burglars wielding power tools made off with about $250,000 in cash after breaking in through the roof of a popular Atlanta strip club and helping themselves to the contents of multiple safes, police said.

The brazen after-hours break-in was reported Monday morning at Onyx Gentlemen’s Club on Cheshire Bridge Road. The establishment is frequented by musicians and other entertainers, who often spend large sums of cash during wild nights out.

Atlanta police officers responded to the burglary about 4:15 a.m. That’s when they learned that two suspects wearing ski masks and gloves entered through the strip club’s ceiling and spent about two hours inside.

“Once inside, the suspects crawled to the safes,” Atlanta police said in a news release. “The suspects appeared to have used power tools to cut into the safes and stole around $250,000 in cash.”

The burglars also tipped over multiple ATMs, according to investigators, who said they discovered the machines positioned “face-down” inside the strip club. None of those ATMs were damaged or broken, according to police, who said it didn’t appear any cash was stolen from them.

Though they had free reign of the strip club for about two hours, police said the club’s alarm system was never tripped.

Authorities have not released surveillance footage from the heist and said the investigation is ongoing.

