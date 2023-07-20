Fight at Cheshire Bridge nightclub ends in shooting, arrest of wanted man

1 hour ago
Mayhem erupted at a northeast Atlanta strip club on Thursday morning when a fight led to a shooting and the arrest of a wanted man, authorities said.

Atlanta police said two men were injured after some type of altercation started inside the Onyx Gentleman’s Club on Cheshire Bridge Road and escalated outside.

One of victims was shot, while the other, identified as 30-year-old Markist Porterfield by police, suffered a laceration to his head. Porterfield was taken to a hospital and arrested after authorities learned he had several outstanding warrants out of DeKalb County.

The melee happened around 2:40 a.m., just before the club closed for the night. Officers responded and found Porterfield injured after fighting with “several males,” according to police. He was taken into custody by officers at Grady Detention Center.

Soon after, another man entered Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, and investigators determined the victim was struck by gunfire at Onyx. He is said to be stable and his identity was not released by police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

