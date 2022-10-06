ajc logo
X

Teen’s mother among 5 additional suspects arrested in Arbor Place brawl

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A month after a huge melee at Arbor Place forced the Douglasville mall to close early, police announced the arrests of five more people connected to the incident.

According to authorities, four minors and one adult have been arrested since a collection of Douglas County government leaders held a news conference pleading with local parents to get their teenagers under control.

The adult who was arrested, 33-year-old Brittany Sanders, is the mother of one of the four minors arrested, police said. She is charged with obstruction and giving a false name to officers after police said she lied to them about her name and her child’s name. The four youths have each been charged with disorderly conduct and affray.

Explore‘We’re going to make more arrests,’ Douglasville police say after mall melee

Sanders was arrested Tuesday and has since been released from the Douglas jail on $2,000 bond.

The arrest is the second time in recent months that a Douglasville mother was accused of misleading police and taken into custody alongside her child.

In July, Joshua Blakely, 17, was arrested on a murder charge related to the shooting of another 17-year-old boy, Douglasville police said. His mother, Lakeisha Blakely, was also arrested on charges of obstruction and tampering with evidence, among others.

At the news conference Sept. 20, Douglasville police Chief Gary Sparks warned the community to expect more arrests after the melee, which involved as many as 200 people, most of them teenagers. Police believe the fracas started with a $3 Saturday movie promotion at Arbor Place’s Regal theater. No one was seriously injured in the fighting, police said.

The five people charged this week join 20 who were previously arrested. One adult was among those 20, but the rest ranged in age from 12 to 17, police said. Nine of the suspects were charged with violating Georgia’s Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.

In Thursday’s announcement about the additional arrests, police said the investigation remains ongoing, which leaves open the possibility of more arrests.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘They’re desperate’: Herschel Walker denies abortion reports2h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke
1h ago

Tex McIver seeks bond after overturned murder conviction
3h ago

Credit: Law

Investigation finds judge was attorney on cases he presided over in court
7h ago

Credit: Law

Investigation finds judge was attorney on cases he presided over in court
7h ago

Credit: Ellen M. Banner

To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

Jefferson High mourns loss of football player killed at Gwinnett mall
11m ago
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
13m ago
Woman escapes Gwinnett apartment blaze after being awakened by firefighters
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
20h ago
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top