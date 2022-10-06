Teen’s mother among 5 additional suspects arrested in Arbor Place brawl

In July, Joshua Blakely, 17, was arrested on a murder charge related to the shooting of another 17-year-old boy, Douglasville police said. His mother, Lakeisha Blakely, was also arrested on charges of obstruction and tampering with evidence, among others.

At the news conference Sept. 20, Douglasville police Chief Gary Sparks warned the community to expect more arrests after the melee, which involved as many as 200 people, most of them teenagers. Police believe the fracas started with a $3 Saturday movie promotion at Arbor Place’s Regal theater. No one was seriously injured in the fighting, police said.

The five people charged this week join 20 who were previously arrested. One adult was among those 20, but the rest ranged in age from 12 to 17, police said. Nine of the suspects were charged with violating Georgia’s Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.

In Thursday’s announcement about the additional arrests, police said the investigation remains ongoing, which leaves open the possibility of more arrests.