Teenage boy injured during dispute with woman in DeKalb

DeKalb County police said the dispute happened in the 100 block of Leslie Oaks Drive.

A 15-year-old boy was injured Wednesday evening in DeKalb County when a woman fired shots during a dispute, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers received a call about the fight in the 100 block of Leslie Oaks Drive, DeKalb police said. No one had been shot, but authorities confirmed there was a “discharging of a firearm by the suspect.”

Police described the dispute as domestic but not elaborate about their relationship. Authorities told Channel 2 that the teenager injured his ankle while trying to run away from the location and was later taken to a hospital.

The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested at the scene and booked into the DeKalb jail, police said. The 50-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault, according to the news station.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

