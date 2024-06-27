Teenage boy injured during dispute with woman in DeKalb

A 15-year-old boy was injured Wednesday evening in DeKalb County when a woman fired shots during a dispute, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Shortly before 9 p.m., officers received a call about the fight in the 100 block of Leslie Oaks Drive, DeKalb police said. No one had been shot, but authorities confirmed there was a “discharging of a firearm by the suspect.”
Police described the dispute as domestic but not elaborate about their relationship. Authorities told Channel 2 that the teenager injured his ankle while trying to run away from the location and was later taken to a hospital.
The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested at the scene and booked into the DeKalb jail, police said. The 50-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault, according to the news station.
