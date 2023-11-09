Teen to serve life for killing 14-year-old girl as part of gang initiation

Now 18, Rivas pleaded guilty to malice murder and violation of the street gang act and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

“This was one of the most heinous and senseless murders that I have ever worked,” Jay Winkler, an assistant DA, said in a statement. “The loss of any loved one is tragic, but the loss of a child to such a senseless violent act is immeasurable. I only hope that the family has some peace knowing that the man responsible will spend the rest of his days behind bars.”

On April 8, 2020, investigators were called to The Arbors at East Cobb complex when another juvenile reported his girlfriend missing, Marietta police previously said.

“He stated he tried to find her but was unable and that she had been missing for approximately two hours before he called 911 for help,” police said.

The following day, the body of 14-year-old Janina Valenzuela, of Marietta, was found in the woods behind the apartments.

According to prosecutors, Rivas threatened both Valenzuela and her boyfriend and the two ran from him. But Rivas caught up with the girl and killed her.

When he was arrested, Rivas denied he had killed the girl and said he saw someone else do it, according to investigators.

“In a subsequent letter obtained by law enforcement that the defendant mailed from jail, he confessed to killing the juvenile female and admitted his intention to also kill the male,” the DA’s office said.

Through searches of Rivas’ phone, social media and home, investigators determined he was associated with the MS-13 street gang. The knife used in the killing was found in the suspect’s home and GBI testing confirmed it contained the victim’s DNA, according to investigators.