Teen suspect in Taco Bell shooting released on bond, claims self-defense

According to Channel 2, police described the weapon as a Draco-styled gun. Jordan would not tell the news station why he had the gun at his job and said someone threatened him shortly before the shooting.

He indicated he retrieved the gun after the threats. When he came outside, a car pulled into the parking lot and the occupants said something to him, the suspect told Channel 2. He said he opened fire when one of the teens got out of the car.

“Guns were drawn, shots were fired,” Jordan said.

Juashawn Davis, who was 16 at the time, suffered six gunshot wounds and had to be hospitalized. He was still dealing with the injuries Wednesday.

Davis told Channel 2 no words were exchanged when he and his friend made their late-night Taco Bell run. Davis said Jordan came out of the restaurant and shouted at them when they pulled up, then began firing at them.

“He was looking in our direction, then just started pointing the gun. I didn’t hear no words; my friend didn’t say anything,” Davis said. “It didn’t seem real.”

A police spokesman said Wednesday the investigation is still ongoing as detectives follow up on additional leads.