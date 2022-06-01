ajc logo
Teen suspect in Taco Bell shooting released on bond, claims self-defense

Marquis Jordan, a 17-year-old, was arrested on charges from a May 18 shooting outside a South Fulton Taco Bell where he worked.

Marquis Jordan, a 17-year-old, was arrested on charges from a May 18 shooting outside a South Fulton Taco Bell where he worked.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

An Atlanta teenager who allegedly shot two people last month outside a South Fulton Taco Bell where he worked has been released from jail on bond.

Marquis Jordan, 17, turned himself in to authorities May 18, just hours after the early morning shooting outside the fast-food restaurant in the 900 block of Camp Fulton Way. Online booking records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail on $50,000 bond four days later.

Police said Jordan opened fire on two other teens, ages 16 and 17, in the parking lot after a dispute escalated into gunfire. He faces eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, multiple other weapons offenses and three counts of criminal damage to property.

Jordan claims he fired in self-defense, according to Channel 2 Action News.

One witness described a suspect in a Taco Bell uniform coming outside armed with an assault rifle shortly after midnight. The witness said as many as 40 shots were fired, leaving glass windows shattered in front of the restaurant.

According to Channel 2, police described the weapon as a Draco-styled gun. Jordan would not tell the news station why he had the gun at his job and said someone threatened him shortly before the shooting.

He indicated he retrieved the gun after the threats. When he came outside, a car pulled into the parking lot and the occupants said something to him, the suspect told Channel 2. He said he opened fire when one of the teens got out of the car.

“Guns were drawn, shots were fired,” Jordan said.

Juashawn Davis, who was 16 at the time, suffered six gunshot wounds and had to be hospitalized. He was still dealing with the injuries Wednesday.

Davis told Channel 2 no words were exchanged when he and his friend made their late-night Taco Bell run. Davis said Jordan came out of the restaurant and shouted at them when they pulled up, then began firing at them.

“He was looking in our direction, then just started pointing the gun. I didn’t hear no words; my friend didn’t say anything,” Davis said. “It didn’t seem real.”

A police spokesman said Wednesday the investigation is still ongoing as detectives follow up on additional leads.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

