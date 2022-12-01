Teen arrested weeks after fatal shooting in Lawrenceville subdivision

Shamuel Benjamin, 18, of Snellville, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 2 killing, Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. He is accused of shooting Timothy Buchanan near a recreational area in the Bramlett Shoals subdivision.

Benjamin is also facing a drug charge related to the incident, according to police. In the course of the investigation, police “developed reason to believe that both parties met to conduct a drug transaction,” Richter said.