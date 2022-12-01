ajc logo
Teen arrested weeks after fatal shooting in Lawrenceville subdivision

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Nearly two months after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in a Lawrenceville subdivision, another teenager has been arrested on multiple charges, including murder, authorities said.

Shamuel Benjamin, 18, of Snellville, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the Oct. 2 killing, Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. He is accused of shooting Timothy Buchanan near a recreational area in the Bramlett Shoals subdivision.

Benjamin is also facing a drug charge related to the incident, according to police. In the course of the investigation, police “developed reason to believe that both parties met to conduct a drug transaction,” Richter said.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses said teenagers were playing pickup basketball on the hardtop area at the end of Mariray Court immediately before the shots were fired, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. However, Richter said the incident took place near the woodline and was not related to the game. No one else was in the immediate area when the shooting happened, she said.

Benjamin is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he remains without bond.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

