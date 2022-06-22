Tax filings obscured donations made by Buford non-profit, alleged gambling den

Maxwell declined to comment when reached by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and Forrestall CPAs did not respond to requests for further information.

Little Kings and Queens billed itself as a fundraising organization that used gambling-themed games and events to raise money for a variety of charities that benefit children. The organization’s mission stated on each year’s tax return reads, “TO MAKE KIDS DREAMS A REALITY. KIDS ARE OUR FUTURE SO LETS INVEST IN THEM.”

According to Georgia law, the only form of gambling explicitly allowed for charitable purposes is the purchase of raffle tickets for the benefit of a non-profit organization.

In just four years, the revenue collected by Little Kings and Queens increased tenfold, from about $177,000 in 2016 to nearly $1.7 million in 2019. The organization’s tax returns from 2020-2021 are not yet publicly available.

Depending on the type of non-profit organization filing a Form 990, additional disclosures are often required. For each tax year, Little Kings and Queens noted on its return that it would provide disclosures about its charity status (Schedule A), a list of contributors who gave money (Schedule B) and a list of donations to other organizations (Schedule I).

None of the tax returns included Schedule B, the list of people and organizations who gave money to Little Kings and Queens, despite cumulative revenue of more than $3.3 million dollars over those four years. Without that information, it is not clear who was giving money to the organization.

Each tax return also uses identical language on Schedule I, which is meant to list all the organizations to which Little Kings and Queens donated money. Instead of listing those charities, Little Kings and Queens used a single line labeled “DONATIONS PAID OUT” followed by a cash lump sum. In 2019, those “donations paid out” amounted to more than $1 million.

Due to the lack of information provided in the organization’s Schedule I, it is not possible to know who received these donations. Although the website for Little Kings and Queens has been taken down, archived screenshots of the homepage reveal the organization had the same featured charity of the month, Winder-based Adventure Bags, for the entirety of 2021.

According to the Adventure Bags website, the organization provides backpacks filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children going through seriously traumatic events. Adventure Bags posts an annual report on its website and has held its 501c3 non-profit status since 2012. Representatives for Adventure Bags did not respond to questions from the AJC, and it is not clear if they received money from Little Kings and Queens.

Representatives for the Atlanta Community Food Bank, another well-known non-profit listed as a partner on the Little Kings and Queens website, could not immediately provide any details about the relationship between the two organizations.

Maxwell was released from the Gwinnett County Jail on Saturday on $1,300 bond, online jail records show.

Staff writer Matt Bruce contributed to this article.