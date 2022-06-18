Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling

Little Kings and Queens was listed as one of Buford’s best nonprofits for four consecutive years and was named the city’s best charitable organization in 2020, according to the company’s website.

The organization sold fireworks, sponsored apprenticeships and hosted fundraising events like casino night and charity poker tournaments.

Little Kings and Queens’ website indicates those proceeds allowed volunteers to support charities both near and far that helped cancer patients, students, veterans and animals as well as people in financial straits.

“We are focused on raising money for our local community and other organizations in need,” the organization said on its YouTube page, which showcased its charity poker table.

A police spokesperson said that was all a “guise” for the illegal gambling operation. Authorities seized more than $30,000 in illegal funds and shut the business Friday, according to the news release.

Leaders of the charity group did not immediately return phone calls or respond to an email from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.