Tara Grinstead case: Jury hears Duke confess, says ‘we cremated her’

Jurors heard audio Thursday of Duke’s confession and saw a video of him putting some of his statements in writing as his murder trial continued. Duke is accused of killing 30-year-old Grinstead, who was reported missing when she failed to show up to teach her Irwin County High School history classes.

Grinstead’s disappearance made national headlines and prompted a massive search. But she was never seen alive again. In 2017, the GBI focused on Duke, acting on a tip from his friend and high school classmate, Bo Dukes.

After questioning him for several hours, Duke was arrested and he confessed, according to the GBI investigators. He later changed his story and said he didn’t kill Grinstead, but was only involved in covering up her death. His defense attorneys now contend Duke feared for his safety and lied about his involvement and that he was coerced into his confession.

But prosecutors and investigators say Duke knew details about Grinstead’s death that weren’t public knowledge. During his interview with Shoudel, Duke said after he assaulted Grinstead, he tried to call her home from a nearby payphone.

After her death, Duke said Dukes helped him take her body to a pecan orchard in Fitzgerald, according to the audio played in court.

“We cremated her,” Duke told the GBI.

Duke later led investigators to the area, on property owned by Bo Dukes’ uncle, where the two burned Grinstead’s body, according to prosecutors.

Dukes, who isn’t related to Duke, was also charged in the case. In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death. Dukes initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, according to evidence at his trial.

