Despite confession, defense says no evidence Ryan Duke killed Tara Grinstead

A massive search was launched to find Grinstead, whose face appeared on billboards as her disappearance became a national news story. The reward for information grew, but no trace of her was found.

Then in February 2017, the GBI announced an arrest in the cold case. After questioning him for several hours, Duke was arrested. He confessed, according to the GBI investigators. But later, he changed his story and said he didn’t kill Grinstead, but was involved in covering up her death.

Bo Dukes, who isn’t related to Duke, was also charged in the case. In March 2019, Dukes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death. Dukes initially claimed he didn’t know anything about the disappearance and death of Grinstead. Months later, Dukes confessed. He didn’t kill Grinstead but helped dispose of the body, according to evidence at his trial.

