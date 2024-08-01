Crime & Public Safety

Suspected robbery of postal worker leads to shots fired in Buckhead

Suspect accused of taking USPS mail carrier’s keys at gunpoint
Atlanta police investigated after an armed robbery suspect allegedly exchanged gunfire with a passerby at a Buckhead condo building's loading dock.

A man suspected of robbing a U.S. Postal Service worker at gunpoint at a Buckhead condominium building fled after a passerby tried to intervene and the two exchanged gunfire, authorities said.

Atlanta police were called to the Eclipse condo building on Pharr Road on Thursday afternoon after the robbery was reported, officials confirmed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the suspected robbery or shooting.

Property managers at the Eclipse shared a letter with residents that provided an account of the incident, much of which was captured by security cameras, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police later released details of the robbery that mirrored the letter’s narrative.

According to the letter, a USPS worker was in the building’s loading dock area when they were approached by a man dressed in yellow and brandishing a gun. He demanded the postal worker’s keys and mail truck, police said. Security video showed the worker handing over the keys, Channel 2 reported.

As the alleged robbery was taking place, police said that a witness walking near the building noticed the mail carrier being held at gunpoint. That person pulled out their own weapon and fired multiple shots at the suspected robber, who returned fire and fled, police said.

The APD robbery unit was sent to the scene and is continuing to investigate the incident, police said.

The suspect remains at large.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

