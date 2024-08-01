Suspected robbery of postal worker leads to shots fired in Buckhead

Property managers at the Eclipse shared a letter with residents that provided an account of the incident, much of which was captured by security cameras, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police later released details of the robbery that mirrored the letter’s narrative.

According to the letter, a USPS worker was in the building’s loading dock area when they were approached by a man dressed in yellow and brandishing a gun. He demanded the postal worker’s keys and mail truck, police said. Security video showed the worker handing over the keys, Channel 2 reported.

As the alleged robbery was taking place, police said that a witness walking near the building noticed the mail carrier being held at gunpoint. That person pulled out their own weapon and fired multiple shots at the suspected robber, who returned fire and fled, police said.

The APD robbery unit was sent to the scene and is continuing to investigate the incident, police said.

The suspect remains at large.

