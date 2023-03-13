Suspected ‘crawling burglar’ indicted on 25 counts for alleged crimes in Cobb

A suspected serial burglar may not be able to crawl away this time. He’s facing a 25-count indictment in Cobb County, according to the district attorney.
The grand jury indicted Aron Jermaine Major on one count of racketeering and 24 counts of second-degree burglary in his alleged crime spree that lasted from September 2020 until his arrest in June 2021, court records show. Major, 49, has been held in the Cobb jail since his arrest during a traffic stop.
According to various Cobb police agencies, a suspected serial burglar would crawl into businesses during the overnight hours after removing a windowpane or breaking a window. He kept crawling, hoping not to set off any motion detectors until he reached the cash or alcohol, police said. Then, the “crawling burglar” crawled back out, sometimes replaced the window, and was off to the next business, according to authorities.
But surveillance images of Major’s tag number helped investigators identify him as their suspect. The clothes worn by the burglar in security videos helped link him to dozens of crimes, according to police.
“Said accused did steal money and other items of value from many of the businesses,” the indictment states. “Said accused did then leave said businesses with the stolen items and did endeavor, on many occasions, to replace the removed glass panel to obscure the criminal activity of said accused.”
Investigators believe Major could be the suspect in similar crimes across the metro area.
“The burglary is consistent with the MO seen in a much larger string of burglaries within unincorporated Cobb County and surrounding jurisdictions,” an arrest warrant states. “Namely, that said burglaries all displayed such common actions as removal of glass panes, concealment of the point of entry, crawling upon entry into the business, and the targeting of the office safe and its contents.”
When he was arrested, Major was no stranger to police. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, he has served four prison sentences since 1992 for felony convictions in Gwinnett, Fulton and Henry counties. Most recently, he served about two years before being released in April 2018, records show. Major’s rap sheet contains several burglary convictions.
Major’s son, Aron Major Jr., was also indicted on a single count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Investigators believe the younger Major tried to hide some of the cash his father is accused of stealing, the indictment states.
‘CRAWLING BURGLAR’ TIED TO VARIOUS CRIMES
A 49-year-old man is accused of burglaries and other crimes at various businesses in Cobb County in 2020 and 2021 including:
Sept. 22, 2020: Wing Café and Tap House on Roswell Road
Sept. 22: Marietta Martial Arts on Roswell Road
Sept. 22: Fuji Hana on Johnson Ferry Road
Oct. 20: Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road
Jan. 27, 2021: Akers Mill Food Store on Akers Mill Road
Feb. 20: The General Bookstore on Chastain Road
Feb. 20: Chipotle Mexican Grill on Townpark Lane and Jason’s Deli on Barrett Parkway
Feb. 23: Huey Luey’s on Cobb Parkway and BP gas station on Six Flags Parkway
Feb. 24: Guston’s Grille, Huey Luey’s and Laredo’s Mexican Grill on Cobb Parkway
March 4: Ming’s Asian Kitchen and Red Curry Thai on Lower Roswell Road; Havoline Express on Roswell Road; Peace, Love and Pizza on East Piedmont Road
March 6: Mink’s Package on Delk Road
March 13: Flying Biscuit Café and Moe’s on Barrett Parkway; Dickey’s BBQ Restaurant on Ridenour Boulevard; It’s Greek to Us on Church Street Extension
March 18: Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road
April 18: Barber Bistro on Cobb Parkway
May 31: Laredo’s Mexican Grill on Sandy Plains Road
Source: Arrest warrants and indictment
