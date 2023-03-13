Suspected ‘crawling burglar’ indicted on 25 counts for alleged crimes in Cobb

Investigators believe Major could be the suspect in similar crimes across the metro area.

“The burglary is consistent with the MO seen in a much larger string of burglaries within unincorporated Cobb County and surrounding jurisdictions,” an arrest warrant states. “Namely, that said burglaries all displayed such common actions as removal of glass panes, concealment of the point of entry, crawling upon entry into the business, and the targeting of the office safe and its contents.”

When he was arrested, Major was no stranger to police. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, he has served four prison sentences since 1992 for felony convictions in Gwinnett, Fulton and Henry counties. Most recently, he served about two years before being released in April 2018, records show. Major’s rap sheet contains several burglary convictions.

Major’s son, Aron Major Jr., was also indicted on a single count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Investigators believe the younger Major tried to hide some of the cash his father is accused of stealing, the indictment states.

‘CRAWLING BURGLAR’ TIED TO VARIOUS CRIMES

A 49-year-old man is accused of burglaries and other crimes at various businesses in Cobb County in 2020 and 2021 including:

Sept. 22, 2020: Wing Café and Tap House on Roswell Road

Sept. 22: Marietta Martial Arts on Roswell Road

Sept. 22: Fuji Hana on Johnson Ferry Road

Oct. 20: Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road

Jan. 27, 2021: Akers Mill Food Store on Akers Mill Road

Feb. 20: The General Bookstore on Chastain Road

Feb. 20: Chipotle Mexican Grill on Townpark Lane and Jason’s Deli on Barrett Parkway

Feb. 23: Huey Luey’s on Cobb Parkway and BP gas station on Six Flags Parkway

Feb. 24: Guston’s Grille, Huey Luey’s and Laredo’s Mexican Grill on Cobb Parkway

March 4: Ming’s Asian Kitchen and Red Curry Thai on Lower Roswell Road; Havoline Express on Roswell Road; Peace, Love and Pizza on East Piedmont Road

March 6: Mink’s Package on Delk Road

March 13: Flying Biscuit Café and Moe’s on Barrett Parkway; Dickey’s BBQ Restaurant on Ridenour Boulevard; It’s Greek to Us on Church Street Extension

March 18: Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road

April 18: Barber Bistro on Cobb Parkway

May 31: Laredo’s Mexican Grill on Sandy Plains Road

Source: Arrest warrants and indictment