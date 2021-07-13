UPDATE: Cobb ‘crawling burglar’ suspect linked to 24 crimes, police say

“Said accused was captured on video surveillance wearing a black and gray jacket and black jeans with a distinct sewn-on emblem on each back pocket of the jeans,” the warrant states. “Said accused used a yellow pry bar to access the drawers.”

It’s his distinctive clothing and his license plate tag, all caught on security cameras, that have helped investigators link Major to the crimes. Major is accused of following a similar pattern once getting inside the businesses in the overnight or early-morning hours.

“Once inside, the said accused, as seen on camera crawled on his stomach to avoid setting off the motion detectors in the business,” one warrant states. “The said accused pried open the cash register and took $2,313.86.”

In March, Major allegedly burglarized four businesses in one night, including three restaurants and an oil change shop, the warrant states.

At the Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road on Oct. 20, Major is accused of stealing about $21,000 in cash and merchandise, including 61 lingerie outfits, high heels, various sex toys and 500 $25 gift cards, according to police.

On May 31, Major is accused of burglarizing a Mexican restaurant on Sandy Plains Road. He was arrested the following day.

The investigation into the burglaries continues. Major was being held without bond Tuesday at the Cobb jail.

‘CRAWLING BURGLAR’ TIED TO VARIOUS CRIMES

A 47-year-old man is accused of burglaries and other crimes at various businesses in Cobb County including:

Sept. 22: Wing Café and Tap House on Roswell Road

Oct. 20: Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road and Starbucks on Roswell Road

Jan. 17: Jimmy John’s on Paces Ferry Road

Jan. 26: Akers Mill Food Store on Akers Mills Road

Feb. 20: The General Bookstore on Chastain Road

Feb. 21: Jason’s Deli on Barrett Parkway and Chipotle on Townpark Lane

Feb. 23: Huey Luey’s on Cobb Parkway and BP gas station on Six Flags Parkway

Feb. 24: Guston’s Grille, Huey Luey’s and Laredo’s Mexican Grill on Cobb Parkway

March 4: Ming’s Asian Kitchen and Red Curry Thai on Lower Roswell Road; Havoline Express on Roswell Road; Peace, Love and Pizza on East Piedmont Road

March 6: Mink’s Package on Delk Road

March 13: Flying Biscuit Café and Moe’s on Barrett Parkway; Dickey’s BBQ Restaurant on Ridenour Boulevard; Its Greek to Us on Church Street Extension

March 18: Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road

April 18: Barber Bistro on Cobb Parkway

May 31: Laredo’s Mexican Grill on Sandy Plains Road