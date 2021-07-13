UPDATE: Cobb ‘crawling burglar’ suspect linked to 24 crimes, police say

A serial burglar known for breaking glass or removing windowpanes and then crawling into businesses has been linked to more crimes, including one the day before his arrest, according to police in Cobb County. The loss to one of the businesses was more than $25,000, the manager told investigators.
Aron Jermaine Major, 47, has been in jail since his June arrest, booking records show. But the charges have continued to mount for Major, who could be linked to similar crimes across metro Atlanta, police said.
Major served four prison sentences for felony convictions in Gwinnett, Fulton and Henry counties, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. Most recently, he served about two years before being released in April 2018, records show. Major’s rap sheet contains several burglary convictions.
But since at least September, Major has been in Cobb County, burglarizing various restaurants in the Kennesaw, Marietta and Acworth areas, according to police. In the past two weeks, Cobb police agencies secured two additional warrants for Major, bringing the total number of businesses he’s allegedly hit to 24.
According to one of his warrants, Major is accused of stealing $25,560 in cash along with cartons of cigarettes and liquor from a Marietta package store. The March 6 burglary at Mink’s Package on Delk Road happened between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., the warrant states.
“Said accused was captured on video surveillance wearing a black and gray jacket and black jeans with a distinct sewn-on emblem on each back pocket of the jeans,” the warrant states. “Said accused used a yellow pry bar to access the drawers.”
It’s his distinctive clothing and his license plate tag, all caught on security cameras, that have helped investigators link Major to the crimes. Major is accused of following a similar pattern once getting inside the businesses in the overnight or early-morning hours.
“Once inside, the said accused, as seen on camera crawled on his stomach to avoid setting off the motion detectors in the business,” one warrant states. “The said accused pried open the cash register and took $2,313.86.”
In March, Major allegedly burglarized four businesses in one night, including three restaurants and an oil change shop, the warrant states.
At the Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road on Oct. 20, Major is accused of stealing about $21,000 in cash and merchandise, including 61 lingerie outfits, high heels, various sex toys and 500 $25 gift cards, according to police.
On May 31, Major is accused of burglarizing a Mexican restaurant on Sandy Plains Road. He was arrested the following day.
The investigation into the burglaries continues. Major was being held without bond Tuesday at the Cobb jail.
‘CRAWLING BURGLAR’ TIED TO VARIOUS CRIMES
A 47-year-old man is accused of burglaries and other crimes at various businesses in Cobb County including:
Sept. 22: Wing Café and Tap House on Roswell Road
Oct. 20: Tokyo Valentino on Johnson Ferry Road and Starbucks on Roswell Road
Jan. 17: Jimmy John’s on Paces Ferry Road
Jan. 26: Akers Mill Food Store on Akers Mills Road
Feb. 20: The General Bookstore on Chastain Road
Feb. 21: Jason’s Deli on Barrett Parkway and Chipotle on Townpark Lane
Feb. 23: Huey Luey’s on Cobb Parkway and BP gas station on Six Flags Parkway
Feb. 24: Guston’s Grille, Huey Luey’s and Laredo’s Mexican Grill on Cobb Parkway
March 4: Ming’s Asian Kitchen and Red Curry Thai on Lower Roswell Road; Havoline Express on Roswell Road; Peace, Love and Pizza on East Piedmont Road
March 6: Mink’s Package on Delk Road
March 13: Flying Biscuit Café and Moe’s on Barrett Parkway; Dickey’s BBQ Restaurant on Ridenour Boulevard; Its Greek to Us on Church Street Extension
March 18: Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road
April 18: Barber Bistro on Cobb Parkway
May 31: Laredo’s Mexican Grill on Sandy Plains Road