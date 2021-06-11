EXCLUSIVE: ‘Crawling burglar’ linked to numerous heists in Cobb

But since September, Major has been in Cobb County, burglarizing various restaurants in the Kennesaw, Marietta and Acworth areas, according to police.

Cobb investigators often check with neighboring agencies when investigating a string of crimes, Delk said. This time, multiple agencies were investigating similar burglaries.

“We’ve been here five years and we’ve never had anything like this,” Robert Taylor, manager of Guston’s Grille and Tap near Acworth, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigators believe that during the early morning hours of Feb. 24, Major struck Guston’s and two nearby Cobb Parkway businesses.

At Guston’s, the man seen crawling on the floor in surveillance footage was able to steal a safe. After breaking a window, the suspect put a trash can in front of it to hide the shattered glass, one of Major’s arrest warrants states.

Taylor said Guston’s now has a beefed-up security system, including a safe bolted to concrete, in case the business is targeted again.

Huey Luey's near Acworth was one of three businesses hit in the same night in February by the "crawling burglar," according to police. Credit: Alexis Stevens Credit: Alexis Stevens

It was Major’s method for the burglaries, his distinctive clothing, and his tag number that ultimately helped investigators catch him, according to police. The suspect targeted safes and cash, but also took bottles of alcohol, warrants state.

“The burglary is consistent with the MO seen in a much larger string of burglaries within unincorporated Cobb County and surrounding jurisdictions,” an arrest warrant states. “Namely, that said burglaries all displayed such common actions as removal of glass panes, concealment of the point of entry, crawling upon entry into the business, and the targeting of the office safe and its contents.”

Also, Major typically wore the same clothing during his burglaries, police say.

“Said accused was wearing a black jacket with a distinct, gray, angular pattern on both shoulders and sleeves,” a warrant states. “Further, said video depicted said accused also wearing a distinct black backpack with the word ‘HART’ on the back in between two blue patches and two reflective patches and a pair of distinct blue jeans with a pattern on both rear pockets.”

Investigators were able to identify and locate Major through his license plate number. Search warrants were executed at an apartment in Cobb, where evidence was located linking him to crimes, according to police. He was arrested during a June 1 traffic stop after first trying to flee officers, a warrant states.

Major was being held without bond Thursday at the Cobb jail.

‘CRAWLING BURGLAR’ TIED TO VARIOUS CRIMES

A 47-year-old man is accused of burglaries at various businesses in Cobb County including:

Sept. 22, 2020: Wing Café and Tap House on Roswell Road

Feb. 20, 2021: The General Bookstore on Chastain Road

Feb. 21: Jason’s Deli on Barrett Parkway and Chipotle on Townpark Lane

Feb. 24: Guston’s Grille, Huey Luey’s and Laredo’s Mexican Restaurant on Cobb Parkway

March 13: Flying Biscuit Café and Moe’s on Barrett Parkway; Dickey’s BBQ Restaurant on Ridenour Boulevard

March 18: Mellow Mushroom on Powers Ferry Road

HOW WE GOT THIS STORY

While reading through Cobb County arrest warrants, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found several arrest warrants for the same suspect. From there, our reporter questioned the agencies involved and learned the crime spree likely extended to neighboring counties.