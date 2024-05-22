Crime & Public Safety

Suspect detained after fatal shooting in Fairburn community, police say

Police and the GBI were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Fairburn on Wednesday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
17 minutes ago

A suspect has been detained after they allegedly opened fire in a Fairburn community Wednesday morning, killing one person, according to authorities.

Fairburn police were called at around 4:30 a.m. to the shooting at the Fairways at Durham Lakes on Castle Rock. The community is set against the backdrop of the Durham Lakes Golf and Country Club, near John Rivers Road and Roosevelt Highway.

The GBI confirmed it was called to process the scene, where Fairburn officers found one person dead. Police did not release the names of the victim and suspected shooter, who they said was quickly identified and detained.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community,” police said.

Authorities noted that some information would remain confidential to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” which is in its early stages.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

