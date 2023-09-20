Suspect arrested in shooting that sent Sugarloaf Mills into chaos

Gwinnett County police have arrested a man accused of firing a gun inside Sugarloaf Mills mall last month, sending shoppers into a panic amid fears of an active shooter.

Ethan Dumas, 20, of Decatur, was identified as the suspect seen on surveillance footage running from the mall after the gunfire rang out Aug. 10. He turned himself in last week at the Gwinnett jail, police announced Wednesday.

Dumas is accused of firing on an employee of a shoe kiosk during a physical confrontation, according to police. No one was injured by the gunfire, which prompted multiple 911 calls from panicked shoppers who quickly evacuated the mall.

In the immediate aftermath, police released photos of two people believed to be suspects in the shooting. The second person, who was also identified, was later determined to be a person of interest being sought for questioning. A police spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that only Dumas was facing charges in the case.

Police charged Dumas with three counts of aggravated assault and single counts each of criminal damage to property in the first degree, terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is being held without bond on the aggravated assault charges, online jail records show.

The investigation into the August shooting remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,500, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.